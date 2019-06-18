Rolls-Royce to land Siemens’ electric aerospace business

Rolls-Royce is buying Siemens’ in-house business unit that develops electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems for the aerospace industry.

The acquisition of eAircraft, based in Germany and Hungary, is expected to be completed towards the end of 2019 following employee consultation.

Siemens’ business unit has been working with partners like Airbus to create prototypes for propulsion systems with power ratings ranging from less than 1,000kW to several thousand kilowatts.

Rolls-Royce says the deal will accelerate the delivery of its electrification strategy and support its plans to become the leading supplier of electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems for aircrafts.

Rob Watson, Director – Rolls-Royce Electrical adds: “Electrification is set to have as dramatic an impact on aviation as the replacement of piston engines by gas turbines. We are at the dawn of the third era of aviation, which will bring a new class of quieter and cleaner air transport to the skies.

“We have already made significant strides in realising our strategy of ‘championing electrification’ and this move will accelerate our ambitions in aerospace by adding vital skills and technology to our portfolio. It brings us increased scale and additional expertise as we develop a product range of hybrid power and propulsion systems.”