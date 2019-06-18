Coca-Cola’s GLACÉAU Smartwater bottles will soon be 100% recycled

Coca-Cola has announced its GLACÉAU Smartwater bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic by the end of the year.

The global drinks giant has also confirmed it is on track to double the amount of recycled plastic used in all other plastic bottles by early 2020, removing 3,100 tonnes of virgin plastic from circulation.

It says the move will mean GLACÉAU Smartwater bottles contain more recycled plastic than any other bottled water brand across the country and notes it will also work with local processors to double the amount of recycled plastic across another 20 of its brands.

It claims in combination, these initiatives will save 23,000 tonnes of virgin plastic.

The green Sprite bottle will also be made with clear plastic instead in order to make it easier to recycle.

Jon Woods, General Manager of Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “Using more recycled plastic is a critical element of our sustainable packaging strategy, as it reduces the amount of virgin material used in our packs.

“None of this is easy and I am proud of the teams’ work to ensure we are on track to move to at least 50% recycled PET plastic on all of our bottles in 2020.”