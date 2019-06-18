Statkraft and Statera join forces for 1GW of energy storage and flexible gas

Statkraft and Statera Energy have joined forces to develop 1GW of energy storage and utility-scale, flexible gas-powered generation.

The 15-year partnership will provide flexible energy services as part of the Norwegian energy giant’s UK-based virtual power plant (VPP).

The 1GW VPP is made up of a mix of renewables, battery storage and flexible gas generation and will combine output from power sources in real time and compare this data against the energy markets.

Statkraft previously said this will allow it to effectively match supply with demand in “seconds” and optimise and trade power on the wholesale market more efficiently.

Under the new partnership, Statera – which is backed by global investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners – will provide Statkraft with one of the UK’s largest battery facilities, which will have a total capacity of 50MW.

It will also continue to develop, build and operate its energy storage portfolio and flexible gas generation.

Duncan Dale, Head of Statkraft’s Markets Business in the UK said: “Statkraft recognises the importance of flexible power generation for the provision of secure energy supply in the years to come until multi-day mass energy storage becomes economically viable. It is vital that any new generation capacity is highly efficient and ultra-flexible, like Statera’s.

“We have partnered with Statera because of their project development approach and relentless optimisation of the project design and operations. Everything about these projects suggest that new efficiencies can be made, which means lower carbon emissions and lower costs to the consumer. The energy market and the UK’s transition to a low carbon future should benefit greatly from unlocking this potential.”