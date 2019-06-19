Latest Jobs – Utilities Category Delivery Manager – London Energy Project

This is a rare opportunity to play a central role in an exciting programme that is re-shaping the way utilities (energy and water services) are procured, used and managed across London and the South. It’s an impact-focused role which offers great career progression, sector/category visibility and networking opportunities. It involves the delivery of our business improvement, change management and category strategies and working closely with stakeholders and suppliers to realise benefits. If you’re up for the challenge the salary is backed up by flexible working and a generous pension scheme.

About London Energy Project

For local authorities, blue-light (emergency) services and NHS Trusts in London and the South, energy and water are non-avoidable expenditure valued at c. £500m p.a. spread over 50,000 sites. London Energy Project is an award-winning public sector shared service, established in 2006, whose principal focus is to work with these organisations and enable them to achieve better value for money, process efficiencies, social value and carbon reduction through innovation, working and buying together. As a team we expect to challenge the status quo in customer and supply-side organisations and find new solutions to entrenched problems to achieve the best results for our public sector customers.

About The Job

This high profile role is an essential part of an existing programme of work, where you will be taking over a portfolio of responsibilities from the Head of London Energy Project, to ensure our strategic and operational goals are achieved. In essence the role is about enabling energy/utilities managers with complex multi-site portfolios to access supply contracts on time and on budget and have them delivered to a high standard. Working collaboratively with suppliers and stakeholders across major high value, pan-London contracts, you will be responsible for establishing mutually compatible objectives and a shared agenda that delivers improvement, innovation and value to all parties (e.g. products and services are fit for purpose, reduce risk, deliver value for money) and ensures strategic alignment across a complex programme. Tasks will include managing key supplier relationships and putting in place a best practice approach to supplier, contract and customer management to roll out across a customer group of circa 50 organisations, already established as a membership group within the LEP. You will need to work closely with senior staff in the supply chain to deliver strategic objectives for 100% green energy, negotiate targets for local business and employment and ensure ‘hygiene factors’ like billing work efficiently. To keep energy affordable, you will need to find practical solutions with equal measures of innovation and work with multiple customers and suppliers to ensure new and existing contracts are optimised to innovate and deliver the greatest benefits possible.

About You

You should have relevant experience in procurement and category management within the utilities industry, probably in a large multi-site organisation or a complex site organisation, including contract/bureau management. You should understand business and technical energy/water management, operations and administration, and contract development, monitoring and management from business requirements though to technical, service and operations and specifications. Your experience has been gained through working at management or management consultant levels, ideally in the public sector or alternatively in the corporate sector. Self-motivated and able to deliver results to timescales, act strategically but with an attention to detail and the ability to multitask, you will be able to overcome resistance to change, build consensus among customers, influence and negotiate improvements through the supply chain that deliver better quality and reduce costs.

To succeed in this role, postholders must:

Understand commercial and operational elements of utility contracts, supplier management, contract management, energy management, negotiating remedial and improvement actions, etc.

Lead by example and know how to influence, affect change and get the job done including getting the right outcome from suppliers

Understand energy operations and new developments

Work to high standards, supporting others to achieve the same

Be great communicators and be able to get on with people at all levels in other authorities/trusts

Have an excellent eye for detail, but see the big picture and work flexibly towards it

Write high quality reports, specifications, plans etc. and present material(s) to a varied audience and have good numeracy skills

Juggle priorities in a fast moving and fast paced environment and manage multiple projects and programmes effectively

Closing date 9th July

For more information contact [email protected]

