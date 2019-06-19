UK looks set to host UN COP26 climate summit

The UK looks set to host the COP26 climate summit next year after agreeing to issue a joint proposal with Italy.

It will be presented to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), building on previous proposals – for the UK to host the COP conference and Italy the pre-COP event.

Within the pre-COP, Italy will host preparatory events and a significant “youth event”, in recognition of the “disproportionate impact” that climate change will have on young people.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “Through great joint diplomacy, we have agreed a bid for a UK COP26 Presidency in partnership with our friends in Italy. Together, through our continued commitment to work across Europe and internationally, we will build a better world for our children.”

Sergio Costa, Italian Minister for the Environment, Land and Sea Protection added: “This partnership between Italy and the UK sends a strong signal of determined and informed cooperation on climate change, which is a theme that requires a change of paradigm and which will dominate our agenda and that of future generations.”

A final decision is expected in the next few days when global climate negotiators meet in Bonn.