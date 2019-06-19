Latest Jobs – Utilities Category Strategy Manager – London Energy Project

The post is located in Wood Green, London N22.

Options for flexible working, may suit people based in Home Counties/Midlands/South of England.

Salary circa £53,544 – £56,682

This is a rare opportunity to play a leading role in an exciting programme that is re-shaping the way utilities (energy and water services) are procured, used and managed across London and the South. It’s a transformative, strategic role which offers great career progression, sector/category visibility and networking opportunities. It involves category strategy development and implementation, business improvement, change management, stakeholder participation and more. If you’re up for the challenge, the salary is backed up by flexible working and a generous pension scheme.

About London Energy Project

For local authorities, blue-light (emergency) services and NHS Trusts in London and the South, energy and water are non-avoidable expenditure valued at c. £500m p.a. spread over 50,000 sites. London Energy Project is an award-winning public sector shared service, established in 2006, whose principal focus is to work with these organisations and enable them to achieve better value for money, process efficiencies, social value and carbon reduction through innovation, working and buying together. As a team we expect to challenge the status quo in customer and supply-side organisations and find new solutions to entrenched problems to achieve the best results for our public sector customers.

About The Job

This role is about changing the way utilities are procured, used and managed by a customer group of circa 50 organisations, already established as a membership group within the LEP, from a supply market that is evolving to offer new and different ways of accessing energy/water services. Its principal focus is the strategic development of the supply market over a 3-5 year horizon and the development and implementation of the commercial and innovation aspects of LEP’s utilities category strategy. It is an essential part of an existing programme of work, where you will be taking over a portfolio of responsibilities from the Head of London Energy Project, to ensure our strategic and operational goals are met. Working collaboratively with suppliers, customers and wider stakeholders, you will be responsible for establishing mutually compatible objectives and a shared agenda that delivers improvement, innovation and value to all parties and ensures strategic alignment across a complex programme. In this high-profile role, key tasks will include managing major high value, pan-London procurements to ensure strategic objectives are met such as delivering 100% green energy and opening up better employment and supply chain opportunities for local business, alongside keeping energy affordable and negotiating changes to current contracts. The role requires practical solutions but with equal measures of innovation, working with multiple customers and suppliers to ensure new and existing contracts are optimised to innovate and deliver the greatest benefits possible.

About You

You should have relevant experience in procurement and category management within the utilities industry, including managing energy / water category transformation programmes that involve back office transformation, ideally having managed large procurements, trading, brokerage or bureau services in a complex multi-site organisation. Your experience has been gained through working at management or management consultant levels, ideally in the public sector or alternatively in the corporate sector. Self-motivated and able to deliver results to timescales, act strategically but with an attention to detail and the ability to multitask, you will be able to overcome resistance to change, build consensus among customers, and influence and negotiate improvements through the supply chain that deliver better quality and reduce costs.

To succeed in this role, postholders must:

Understand commercial elements of utility contracts, supplier management, OJEU procurement, negotiating remedial and improvement actions, brokerage, etc.

Lead by example and know how to influence, affect change and get the job done including getting the right outcome from suppliers

Understand the utilities sector and its direction of travel

Work to high standards, supporting others to achieve the same

Be great communicators and be able to get on with people at all levels in other authorities/trusts

Have an excellent eye for detail, but see the big picture and work flexibly towards it

Write high quality reports, specifications, plans etc. and present material(s) to a varied audience and have good numeracy skills

Juggle priorities in a fast moving and fast paced environment and manage multiple projects and programmes effectively

Closing date 9th July

For more information contact [email protected]

