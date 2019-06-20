Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo has launched its latest collection made with recycled materials.

The retailer says the clothes have been made using 95% recycled polyester, with the fabric created from plastic that has been directed away from landfill and repurposed to produce new yarn.

Boohoo adds environmentally friendly and non-toxic fabric dyes and ink that are free of harmful chemicals have been used to produce the 34-piece collection.

The items, which include dresses, crop tops and bodysuits, have been made entirely in the UK to reduce air pollution.

The swing tags are also made from 100% recycled paper and the string uses 100% jute that is biodegradable and recyclable.

The news follows the Environmental Audit Committee’s (EAC) recommendations to tackle the environmental impacts of fast fashion, including a penny per garment tax for producers to reduce textile waste and mandatory environmental targets for retailers with a turnover above £36 million.style

However, the recommendations made by the MPs were recently rejected by the government.

Boohoo says this is “not just a one-off” but it will continually be adding new collections that offer customers a “wide range” of sustainable fashion options.

Founder Carol Kane adds: “We are consistently listening to our customers and have been working on developing a recycled offering for some time. Boohoo acknowledges its responsibility to be a sustainable business and ‘For the Future’ fashion range is the next step in that journey.”