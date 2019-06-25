Net zero emissions law begins passage through Parliament

The law for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the UK has started its passage through Parliament.

The draft order would amend the 2050 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target in the Climate Change Act from at least 80% to 100%.

It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement for the ambitious goal earlier this month.

She said young people will have the chance to share future climate policy through the launch of the Youth Steering Group, which will advise government on priorities for environmental action and give a view on progress to date.

The new target would constitute a legally binding commitment to end the UK’s contribution to climate change and make it the first major economy in the world to do so.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Chris Skidmore said: “This country has long been a leader in tackling climate change.

“We can make history again as the first major economy in the world to commit to ending our contribution to global warming forever. I would ask all sides of the House to come together in the same spirit and support this draft legislation which I commend to the House.”