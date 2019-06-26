Energy high as top TPIs and consultants win at TELCA

The winners of this year’s Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) has finally been revealed at a glitzy ceremony in London.

Around 360 people, including suppliers and TPIs gathered at the Institute of Engineering and Technology for the exclusive black-tie event to celebrate the best of the best energy consultants in the industry.

It was a double win for Utility Bidder as it took home the Consultancy of the Year award – sponsored by EY – as well as the Best Customer Service award for SME customers – sponsored by CNG.

Utility Team was awarded the Best Customer Service for large customers – sponsored by EDF Energy while Ameresco was crowned the Consumer Champion – sponsored by Haven Power.

The Most Trusted Consultancy for SME customers – sponsored by British Gas Business – was bagged by Indigo Swan while the Most Trusted Consultancy for large customers – sponsored by ScottishPower – went to Consultus Group.

Green Energy Consulting took the Green Energy Company gong – sponsored by Hudson Energy – and Carbon 2018 was granted the Most Sustainable TPI award – sponsored by Ecotricity.

Becky Knowles from the Energy Intelligence Centre was flying high with the Secret Star gong – sponsored by Total Gas and Power – while Independent Utility Specialist Andrew Silley was named the Industry Expert – sponsored by Water Plus.

A huge congratulations to all the winners and commiserations to the nominees.

It’s been an incredible evening so far and the after party continues aboard the stunning Silver Sturgeon, with dinner and a cruise along the River Thames!

Do share your photos and thoughts from the evening using the hashtag #TELCA19.

Thank you everyone for coming along and to all the sponsors for supporting the event.

We will be back again next year so hope to see you all there!