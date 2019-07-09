Ørsted reaches 100-turbine milestone at Hornsea Project One

Ørsted has broken the milestone of installing 100 turbines at the Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm.

The renewable energy developer plans to build a total of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines at the site, which will have a total installed capacity of 1.2GW.

Situated off the east coast of England, the project will be nearly double the size of the current world’s largest wind farm, the Walney Extension, once it becomes fully operational.

Ørsted claims it will be capable of supplying renewable electricity to more than one million homes across the UK.

The final turbines are expected to be put into place by late summer – each one is 190 metres tall, with each individual blade stretching around 75 metres.

The site is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2020.

The UK installed more than 2GW of new offshore wind capacity in 2018.