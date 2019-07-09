US invests nearly $50m to advance nuclear energy tech

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is investing $49.3 million (£39.6m) to help accelerate the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies.

A total of 58 nuclear energy research, cross-cutting technology development and infrastructure projects in 25 states are sharing the funding.

More than $28.5 million (£22.9m) is supporting 40 university-led nuclear energy research and development projects and an additional $1.6 million (£1.3m) has been granted for research reactor and infrastructure improvements.

Five research and development projects, led by the DOE national laboratories and US universities, are receiving $4.5 million (£3.6m) to address nuclear challenges that will help develop advanced sensors, manufacturing methods and materials for multiple reactor plants and fuel applications.

Other projects will investigate important nuclear fuel and material applications.

Ed McGinnis, DOE’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy said: “DOE is looking to the future, and that’s why we are investing in advanced nuclear technologies. Nuclear energy is a critical part of our all-of-the-above energy strategy and early-stage research can help ensure it will continue to be a clean, reliable and resilient source of electricity for a long time to come.”