Latest Jobs – Operations Manager – Energy Jobline

Are you ready to take your leadership potential to the next level with a growing Fortune 500 company? Xcel Energy is at the leading edge of an industry that is changing quickly. We’re seeking dynamic, proven leaders to help guide us into this exciting energy future. If you’re looking to lead at a company that is committed to excellence, safety and environmental stewardship, with plenty of room to grow, consider a position at Xcel Energy.

Please note: For this position, the successful candidate shall be capable of safely climbing a 105 meter wind turbine and completing escape and rescue training, which includes the ability to rappel down the outside of a wind turbine. This position will require traveling up to 25% of the time to support the entire wind fleet, but will be based mainly at Foxtail Wind Farm in Kulm, MN.

Position Summary

Standard Operations Position. Supervise a high performing, safe operations team across multiple functions, facilities, or commodities while driving the efficient and cost-effective use of numerous resources through consistent and effective application of policies and procedures. Assure safe, reliable, and compliant operations, drive continuous improvement, and ensure customer satisfaction. Drive attainment of corporate and business unit strategies, goals and objectives, and process and performance metrics.

Essential Responsibilities

Provide visible safety leadership and actively contribute to the creation, implementation, and continuous improvement of a strong, sustainable safety culture in partnership with Safety Consultant. Drive safety accountability by engaging the team through a variety of safety events, tools, trainings, observations, and metrics.

Business Optimization & Strategy: Evaluate team performance based on operational efficiency, reliability and quality metrics; take corrective action where appropriate, focusing on process adherence and data integrity. Identify continuous improvement opportunities and drive adoption of process changes through effective collaboration and expectation setting.

Operational Effectiveness: Provide direct leadership over crew effectiveness, quality and productivity. Maintain continuous presence in the work environment and remove barriers with pre-reqs, materials, stakeholder, and other issues. Ensure correct crew composition and skills to meet operational, reliability, customer and financial objectives. Assist in preparing resource forecasts and providing input to longer-term work plans.

Talent Management: Recruit talented employees, participate in workforce and development planning efforts, establish clear expectations, and effectively and manage performance. Provide training, coaching and oversight and drive employee engagement. Effectively represent the organization in bargaining unit discussions, grievances, corrective actions and development.

Relationship Management: Build and maintain effective relationships with all areas that support Operations. Provide strong working knowledge of necessary systems and resources to assist employees, other work groups, and/or customers and stakeholders. Enable crews to provide solutions to issues and improve customer/stakeholder satisfaction.

Regulatory & Compliance: Oversee and coordinate the execution and documentation of work in accordance with policies, procedures, labor agreements, and regulatory standards. Ensure required compliance/technical training is completed. Establish, monitor, and track processes to ensure regulatory compliance.

Minimum Requirements

Five or more years in design, construction, operations, engineering or maintenance of utility systems/power generation plants or related industries/fields or equivalent.

Associates or technical degree preferred.

Demonstrated technical expertise in specific functional area including standards, procedures, and applicable government/environmental regulations.

Operational knowledge of work and asset management and analytical/reporting applications.

Effective change leader with demonstrated ability to effectively communicate company and business area strategies and objectives to a variety of stakeholders.

Proven results at achieving performance and operational metrics and driving process adherence.

Preferred

Three years of supervisory experience.

Completion of an approved apprentice program in an appropriately related craft.

Demonstrated understanding of utility finance.

Demonstrated experience working as or with bargaining unit employees.

Will be required to work rotating shifts and/or be on call.

This position requires a behavioral assessment prior to being considered for an interview.

