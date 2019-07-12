Latest Jobs – Structural Analysis Engineers – Energy Jobline

Job assignments:

*Perform, Plan and manage analysis activities within Structural discipline

*Prepare and present analysis results at Design Reviews and project meetings

*Write Analysis Design Report

*Participate in Concept, FEED and Detail Design projects

Qualifications:

*Preferable MSc Degree

*Good communication skills in English and Norwegian, written and verbal (the working language is English however good oral Norwegian skills is a benefit).

*Have respect for deadlines and quality requirements

*Be systematic, accurate and independent.

*Be proactive, seeking advice and sharing own experiences with others

Your experience:

*5-10 years’ experience from subsea structural projects

*FE Analysis Tools such as ANSYS, ANSYS Workbench. Experience with StaadPro, OrcaFlex or VVD software is an advantage

*Knowledge in MathCAD

*MS Office standard software

*Experience with fabrication is an advantage

*Knowledge in DNVGL standards, NORSOK standards, ASME standards and recommended practices.

