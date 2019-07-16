Yorkshire Water appoints Liz Barber as new CEO

Yorkshire Water has appointed Liz Barber as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ms Barber, who is currently the water company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will replace Richard Flint when he retires in September.

Mr Flint has been with the company since 1992 and first joined the board in 2003 as Director of the water business unit. He was then appointed as Chief Operating Officer in 2008 before becoming CEO in 2010.

Ms Barber has been the CFO since 2010 and is also a member of Prince Charles’ Accounting for Sustainability network of CFOs, which she chaired for two years.

She said: “It’s a great privilege to be given the job of leading Yorkshire Water. We have an excellent business plan for the next five years and we need to ensure that delivers all it can for our customers and the environment. We have a major part to play in responding to climate change, both by reducing our own carbon impact and also in changing our operations to deal with its consequences.

“We are central to the fabric of Yorkshire and I am committed to ensuring that we play a full part to contribute to the inclusive growth of the county.”