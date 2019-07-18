Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Lotus unveils all-electric British hypercar

The Lotus Evija is expected to have a driving range of around 250 miles and charge up from zero to 80% in around 12 minutes

ELN TV

By Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Thursday 18 July 2019
Image: Lotus

Lotus has unveiled its new all-electric British hypercar, the company’s first model with an electrified powertrain.

The Lotus Evija is expected to have a driving range of around 250 miles and charge up from zero to 80% in around 12 minutes on 350kW chargers and a full charge taking 18 minutes.

It is claimed to be the most powerful series production road car ever built and has a price tag of £1.5 million to £2 million.

Lotus says the set up of the battery has been designed in a way that allows future alternative battery packs, for example, to optimise track performance, to be easily installed.

Matt Windle, Executive Director, Sports Car Engineering, Lotus Cars adds: “With the Lotus Evija we have an extremely efficient electric powertrain package, capable of delivering power to the road in a manner never seen before. Our battery, e-motors and transmission each operate at up to 98% efficiency. This sets new standards for engineering excellence.”

Production of the new electric vehicle (EV) – which was designed and engineered at Lotus’ facility in Hethel, Norfolk – is limited to no more than 130 cars and is expected to begin in a new dedicated onsite manufacturing plant in 2020.

The company has also recruited an additional 250 engineers this year and is expected to create more jobs in the future.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast