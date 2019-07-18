WRAP launches £1m grant to wrap up England’s business waste

WRAP has launched a new £1 million grant to increase business waste recycling in England.

The new recycling grant is part of the £18 million Resource Action Fund launched by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and will provide capital support to organisations that collect rubbish generated by sectors such as hospitality and food service, education, health, transport, retail, wholesale and offices.

It aligns with the Resources and Waste Strategy for England, which sets out ambitions to hit a municipal waste recycling rate of 55% by 2025, 60% by 2030 and 65% by 2035.

The finance will help to increase recycling infrastructure for non-household municipal waste, which includes packaging, paper and food waste – the national recycling rate for this waste is currently around 40%.

Recipients of the money will use it to provide new or improved recycling services able to increase the volume of waste being recycled and provide new infrastructure benefiting Small and Medium Business Enterprises (SMEs).

Peter Maddox, Director at WRAP, said: “There is a big opportunity to increase non-household municipal waste in England. Grants like this enable us to help businesses to test out innovative ways to tackle their recycling issues.

“I am delighted that this money is being made available and I’m looking forward to seeing what applicants will bring to the table.”