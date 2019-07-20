German students fined for skipping class to protest climate change

German students have been fined for skipping class to protest climate change.

Four Mannheim families have to pay €88.50 (£79.40) each as a result of children taking place in the Fridays for Future demonstration, launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg – the Europe-wide protest has seen pupils strike against school teaching each Friday for months on end.

Students at the Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium in Mannheim, Baden-Württemberg, missed classes for two hours in order to take part, according to the Mannheimer Morgen news site.

They had not previously made a request to be able to skip school.

The parents of some of the children have pointed out school was named after Sophie and Hans Scholl, two siblings executed by the Nazi Party in 1943 for distributing pamphlets about their beliefs.

The case is thought to be the first in which German climate activists have been fined by their school.