Africa’s largest wind farm enters full operation in Kenya

Africa’s largest wind farm has gone fully operational in Kenya.

The Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) facility’s 365 turbines provide 310MW of reliable, renewable and affordable energy to the nation’s grid.

Located in the Loiyangalani District, Marsabit County, the new clean power plant has been built 372 miles north of the country’s capital city of Nairobi.

This area was chosen as a result of its “unique geographical conditions” in which daily temperature fluctuations generate strong predictable wind streams between the Lake Turkana and the desert, working much like a wind tunnel.

The LTWP consortium is made up of KP&P Africa B.V, Aldwych International, Investment Fund for Developing Countries, Vestas Eastern Africa Limited, Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation Ltd, KLP Norfund Investments AS and Sandpiper.

It claims the facility now makes up around 17% of the country’s installed capacity.

The energy it produces is to be bought at a fixed price by Kenya Power & Lighting Company Ltd over a 20-year period through the agreed Power Purchase Agreement.

The global wind energy industry has launched the Africa Task Force, which aims to speed up deployment of the renewable technology across the continent.