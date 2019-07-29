EDF confirms further delay at Flamanville nuclear plant

French energy giant EDF has confirmed its flagship nuclear power project in France will be further delayed by at least three years.

The company, which is building the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in the UK, said the launch of its nuclear reactor at Flamanville in Normandy has been pushed back due to problems with weldings.

The Flamanville reactor was initially due to be operational by 2012, showcasing a European Pressurised Reactor, but has had repeated setbacks over the years.

EDF is now reviewing the decision from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN), which ordered the company to repair eight faulty welds at the plant.

The energy giant, therefore, said commissioning of the nuclear plant cannot be expected before the end of 2022.

EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy has been quoted as saying: “The time that we will need to prepare the repairs, carry out the repairs and get everything checked by the ASN and then have the whole plant tested again and prepared to be launched… that will lead to delays of more than three years.

“So we don’t think it’s possible to commission it before the end of 2022.”