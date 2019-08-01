EU opens hydrogen and nuclear labs to external researchers

Research facilities dedicated to testing and developing hydrogen fuel technologies as well as nuclear safety are being opened for use by external researchers and scientists.

The European Commission said researchers from across the region will now have more opportunities to use the Joint Research Centre’s (JRC) facilities to run experiments that include zero emission energy solutions.

It follows the first round of the open access initiative, which attracted nearly 100 proposals were received from 92 research institutions.

Two facilities for developing hydrogen fuel technologies are located in Petten, in the Netherlands, where researchers will conduct experiments on fuel cells and gas tanks under different environmental conditions.

They will also be able to conduct exploratory research in two new facilities in Karlsruhe, Germany, to help develop new nuclear equipment and materials.

In addition, from September, the JRC will make several of its European facilities accessible for nuclear reaction and decay data measurements in Geel, Belgium, which will help to make nuclear reactors and the handling of nuclear waste safer as well as enhance radiological protection for citizens and the environment.

Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, responsible for the Joint Research Centre, said: “The Joint Research Centre uses EU-funded, world-class facilities to help us tackle the most pressing challenges of our time, from climate change to food safety and nuclear security.

“I am very pleased that we are now doing even more to support others striving to solve societal problems by sharing our laboratories and facilities with bright scientists from all over Europe.”