Latest Jobs – Telesales Executives – Gateshead – Northern Gas and Power Ltd

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” – John D. Rockefeller
Change your life with NGP!
We are a group of fun loving, hardworking people looking for like-minded individuals to join us on our quest to be the very best at what we do. We are at the top of our game and around here no others can say the same.
We are a lean mean sales machine.
We float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, so be the greatest like us and send over your CV!
What do we offer that makes us different from the rest? (Often imitated, never bettered)
- Totally uncapped commission with REAL life changing earning potential
- Fast tracked career progression
- Fantastic holiday package
- December off, yes December off!
- Quarterly parties with free bar
- International travel opportunities
- Annual boat party in Magaluf
- Malta Festival tickets
- Communal area with games (PS4’s, Foosball etc.)
- In house Neuro Linguistic Programming Practitioner + Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapist
- And many more
Job Duties & Responsibilities of a NGP Sales Executive:
- Present unique solutions which save our customers time, money and reduce their carbon emissions through cold calling and business development
- Reporting to an experienced Team Manager
- Develop trusted relationships with future customers
- To achieve daily/weekly/monthly sales and revenue target and KPIs
- To adhere to the sales compliance rules at all times – all sales are generated in line with our quality standards
- To ensure the target rejection/losses rate is not exceeded
- To accurately complete all customer details & sales information to the required standard
- Identify sales opportunities through thorough questioning
- Provide excellent customer service throughout the sales journey
- Enjoy your job – Have fun and sell
Personal Attributes of a NGP Sales Executive:
- Target and results driven
- Minimum of 12 months sales experience.
- Experience working in a Business to Business sales role
- Experience in high value consultative selling would also be an advantage but is not essential
- Have the ability to communicate effectively and professionally to all customers
- The ability to work as part of a team supporting colleagues where necessary
- The ability to be self-motivated and focused on continually achieving and exceeding targets
- Ability to think on their feet and outside the box!
- Enjoying partying is advantageous!
- The will to change your life
If you’re ready to move on up to the big time and want to REALLY unleash your sales potential, come join the biggest and best energy broker in the UK and share in our incredible journey.
For more information on how to change YOUR life call our dedicated recruitment hotline on 0191 478 9504 or email your CV to [email protected]
(PLEASE NOTE – Due to the high number of applicants if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful on this occasion)
