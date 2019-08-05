ITV pledges to turn down the volume on emissions by 10% a year

ITV has announced a range of new green goals, including a science-based target to reduce its emissions by 10% each year, in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

In its latest Social Purpose report, the television producer and broadcaster highlights how in addition to having already become a carbon-neutral business by using carbon-offsets and renewable energy, it will also become a zero-waste business by avoiding, reducing and recycling waste, as well as committing to zero single-use plastic in its operations, productions and supply chain.

It has pledged to work with its suppliers to deliver a sustainable value chain and train its staff and freelancers in environmental awareness, while ensuring all of the programmes its produces and commissions are ‘albert-certified’.

A spokesperson said: “We are excited about the opportunity to future proof ITV for years to come, by working with our colleagues, industry peers, experts and partners to reduce our collective impact and encourage sustainable behaviours both on and off screen.”