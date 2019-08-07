Cooking up an appetite to reduce food waste

A London-wide campaign is encouraging people to eat more healthily and sustainably, reducing the food that is wasted and recycling more of the inedible bits.

Small Change Big Difference – run by food reduction charity WRAP, the London Waste and Recycling Board and Groundwork London – is hosting free workshops and classes across the capital to show people how they can use up leftovers and items loitering in fridges and cupboards, store food so it doesn’t go to waste and eat less meat.

ELN attends one of the classes to find out more.