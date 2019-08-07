Efficiency & Environment, Features, Latest Videos, Top Stories

Cooking up an appetite to reduce food waste

The Small Change Big Difference campaign is showing Londoners how they can reduce the food that is waste and encouraging them to recycle the inedible bits

ELN TV

By Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Wednesday 7 August 2019
Featured Video Play Icon

A London-wide campaign is encouraging people to eat more healthily and sustainably, reducing the food that is wasted and recycling more of the inedible bits.

Small Change Big Difference – run by food reduction charity WRAP, the London Waste and Recycling Board and Groundwork London – is hosting free workshops and classes across the capital to show people how they can use up leftovers and items loitering in fridges and cupboards, store food so it doesn’t go to waste and eat less meat.

ELN attends one of the classes to find out more.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast