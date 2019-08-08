SSE chosen to take on customers as Cardiff Energy Supply goes bust

Ofgem has chosen Big Six supplier SSE to take on the customers of Cardiff Energy Supply which has gone bust.

The latter supplier’s 815 domestic gas customers will now be supplied by SSE, with their accounts expected to be fully set up over the coming weeks.

Customers will continue to receive gas supplies as normal and credit balances will be protected.

Prepayment meter customers can continue to top up as normal while their new account is being set up, following which they will receive a new top up card.

The news come after a string of suppliers went bust over the last year, following which Ofgem introduced tougher tests for new entrants to the market.

Tracey Costly, Customer Service Director at SSE said: “I’d like to welcome all of our new customers at SSE. We are a company recognised for providing exceptional service and are proud to have been chosen by Ofgem to provide energy to these customers.

“Our priority now is to make sure these new customers are set up as quickly and as smoothly as possible.”

SSE also took on 17,000 customers from Brilliant Energy and Northumbria Energy when they ceased trading earlier this year.

This week, Ofgem also announced a reduction in the energy price cap, which will reduce bills for millions of households by £75 a year on average this winter.