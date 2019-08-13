Energy giant E.ON invests in smart construction start-up

Energy giant E.ON has invested in a start-up company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to visualise construction sites.

It has signed a strategic co-operation with German-American company HoloBuilder to further digitise the energy industry, optimising construction processes and simplifying customer communication during the construction phase.

E.ON says with its cloud solution, the start-up not only enables virtual construction site inspections and 360° live streaming from the construction site, but also “time travel” – construction managers, business customers and partner companies can fast-forward and rewind at any time and better track construction progress.

A virtual measurement of distances on the construction site also helps make remote planning much easier.

The energy giant will use use the HoloBuilder solution in the future to build network projects such as substations and switchgears as well as large city energy projects.

E.ON network operator E.DIS has already successfully tested the innovative software in a pilot test for planning the new energy supply concept for a large hotel in Berlin.

Thomas Birr, Head of Strategy and Innovation at E.ON, said: “As a future-oriented, innovative company, we have to reinvent ourselves continuously, constantly optimise our processes and digitize our business. The digitisation of construction projects offers a high, yet unexploited potential.

“By investing in HoloBuilder, we are ideally positioned to implement projects for the energy transition in a more digital way – and thus more efficiently, faster, and more customer-oriented.”