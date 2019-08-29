Greta Thunberg completes zero emission Atlantic crossing

Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York City at the end of her zero emission Atlantic crossing.

The teenage climate activist has been sailing across the ocean for the last two weeks aboard the 60-foot racing yacht Malizia II in order to minimise the carbon footprint of her travel to the US.

The voyage began in Plymouth, UK and featured many of the typical challenges of a transatlantic crossing, such as periods of rough weather slowing her progress.

Upon arrival, the sailboat was met by Torqeedo-powered electric boats to escort the sailboat to its final berth in Manhattan.

She will be present at the UN climate summit in New York City in September and at the COP25 climate conference in Chile in December.

She tweeted: “Finally here. Thank you everyone who came to see me off in Plymouth, and everyone who welcomed me in New York! Now I’m going to rest for a few days, and on Friday I’m going to participate in the strike outside the UN.”

Boris Herrmann, Skipper of Team Malizia, said: “We are honoured to help Greta with her mission and to play a part in calling attention to the threat posed by global warming and the need to develop alternative non-carbon mobility solutions,”