Latest Jobs – QA & RA Manager – Energy Jobline

I am currently recruiting for a QA & Ra Manager role based on the south coast of England.

My client are a multi-national Medical Device manufacturer who are now looking for someone to start immediately following the retirement of the QA & RA Manager.

Key Responsibilities/Skills required:

QA & RA Manager experience with Medical Devices Companies

Experience with the new MDR regulations

Comfortable with updating Technical files, reviewing CSV & Validation documentation

Beneficial to have hands on Validation Experience

Experience in an ISO 13485 manufacturing environment

Communicate directly with the relevant regulatory bodies

Assist the set up and manager the QMS System

Oversee the validation processes and software, beneficial to have hands on experience with this

Spanish Speaking preferential

This is a 3 month interim position initially subject to finding the permanent counterpart.

If you are interested please apply below.

