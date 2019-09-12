Latest Jobs – QA & RA Manager – Energy Jobline

Latest Jobs

By Harry Matyjaszek
Thursday 12 September 2019
I am currently recruiting for a QA & Ra Manager role based on the south coast of England.

My client are a multi-national Medical Device manufacturer who are now looking for someone to start immediately following the retirement of the QA & RA Manager.

Key Responsibilities/Skills required:

  • QA & RA Manager experience with Medical Devices Companies
  • Experience with the new MDR regulations
  • Comfortable with updating Technical files, reviewing CSV & Validation documentation
  • Beneficial to have hands on Validation Experience
  • Experience in an ISO 13485 manufacturing environment
  • Communicate directly with the relevant regulatory bodies
  • Assist the set up and manager the QMS System
  • Oversee the validation processes and software, beneficial to have hands on experience with this
  • Spanish Speaking preferential
  • This is a 3 month interim position initially subject to finding the permanent counterpart.
  • If you are interested please apply below.

