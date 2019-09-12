Latest Jobs – QA & RA Manager – Energy Jobline

I am currently recruiting for a QA & Ra Manager role based on the south coast of England.
My client are a multi-national Medical Device manufacturer who are now looking for someone to start immediately following the retirement of the QA & RA Manager.
Key Responsibilities/Skills required:
- QA & RA Manager experience with Medical Devices Companies
- Experience with the new MDR regulations
- Comfortable with updating Technical files, reviewing CSV & Validation documentation
- Beneficial to have hands on Validation Experience
- Experience in an ISO 13485 manufacturing environment
- Communicate directly with the relevant regulatory bodies
- Assist the set up and manager the QMS System
- Oversee the validation processes and software, beneficial to have hands on experience with this
- Spanish Speaking preferential
- This is a 3 month interim position initially subject to finding the permanent counterpart.
