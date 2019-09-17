Latest Jobs – Sales Trainer – Gateshead (Head Office) Northern Gas and Power Ltd

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” – John D. Rockefeller

What If we told you that we are: THE fastest growing company in the North of England and THE UK’s number one energy consultancy and we’ve won tons of awards, including ‘The best place to work in the UK’ beating the likes of Google, Facebook and every other company! aaand ….. This all started in a bedroom 7 years ago by our award winner founder!

Would you believe us?

Well it’s all true!

We are now looking for the next amazing person to join us on this life changing, extraordinary journey.

We are a group of fun loving, hardworking people looking for like-minded individuals to join us on our quest to be the very best at what we do.

What do we offer that makes us different from the rest? (Often imitated, never bettered)

The opportunity to work for one of the fastest growing companies in the UK.

To become part of the global NGP family with over 500 employees in the UK, USA, France, Malta and India.

Fast tracked career progression

Fantastic holiday package

December off, yes December off!

Quarterly parties with free bar

International travel opportunities

Annual boat party in Magaluf

Malta Festival tickets

Communal area with games (PS4’s, Foosball etc.)

And many more

This role reports to the Head of Sales development and will be an integral part of the Company. Working with the Operation Directors and sales team managers to increase revenue of sales agents, tracking performance and overall quality of the NGP sales force.

You’ll be a successful sales executive in your own right with a proven track record of large monetary earnings. You’ll have strong knowledge in sales methodologies, coaching development and training facilitation. You’ll be excited by the opportunity to help the sales team reach their full potential by live coaching of agents and introducing new sales methods. You’ll have a proven track record of delivering, and constantly improving comprehensive training/coaching plans, along with the tools to drive sales and performance efficiency.

You will have the opportunity to directly impact the development of our sales team. The ideal candidate is energetic, driven, and a self-starter with previous experience in outbound sales, sales and business development training. This is a role central to our sales growth and effectiveness in our global markets.

This is an amazing opportunity to significantly increase business productivity. Our future focus is to develop our people to deliver more record breaking results.

Experience

Must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience within an outbound sales training environment. B2B experience essential with a proven track record of increasing revenue of sales agents

Success at delivering training and coaching programs end to end and able to identify areas of opportunities

Ability to motivate, engage, and influence others through content and presentations; must be a dynamic speaker with proven ability to get participants excited about the topics presented

Strong written and verbal communication skills as well as organisational skills

Desire to take initiative; thrive on change and comfortable with ambiguity

Excellent Ability to leverage quantitative and qualitative feedback

Emotionally intelligent with ability to role model leadership, behavioural and cultural change

Responsibilities



Continuous development of all training, coaching and learning and development initiatives across the group in conjunction with senior management.

Leading company inductions, setting high standards of behaviour and providing in-depth sales and energy training.

Live coaching

PDP’s

Awareness of learning opportunities that can be signposted to help increase performance

Tracking and reporting of performance stats including profitability of employees, revenue figures, probations, coaching, and 1-2-1’s.

Supporting the Operations with increase in revenue and performance

Setting objectives and possible follow-up sessions.

Facilitate training and coaching delivery via different tools and channels

Willing to travel to both National and International offices

Think outside the box!

Examples of some of your targets are things like:

Increasing revenue and sales agent performance through live coaching and implementing sales methods.

Probation management process adhered to and new starter performance on target

Ensuring colleagues are receiving monthly performance meetings, coaching and 121 sessions

If you’re ready to move on up to the big time and want to REALLY unleash your potential, come join the biggest and best energy broker in the UK and share in our incredible journey.

For more information on how to change YOUR life call our dedicated recruitment hotline on 0191 478 9504 or email your CV to [email protected].

