Efficiency & Environment

More than 50 mobile operators agree disclose climate impacts

The companies, which include AT&T, BT Group, Orange and Vodafone, are making the move as part of a major initiative led by GSMA

ELN TV

By Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Tuesday 17 September 2019
Image: Shutterstock

More than 50 mobile operators have agreed to start disclosing their climate impacts.

The companies, which include AT&T, BT Group, Orange and Vodafone, are making the move as part of a major initiative led by GSMA, a global mobile operator trade body.

The scheme aims to develop a decarbonisation pathway in line with the Paris Agreement to be in place by February 2020, which will be verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – this will work towards the industry going net-zero by 2050, although the GSMA expects that some companies will meet the net-zero target “significantly ahead” of this deadline.

The 50 firms collectively account for more than two-thirds of mobile connections globally and will share their emissions through CDP to enable “full transparency” for investors and customers.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “We welcome this move by the mobile sector to disclose its climate impacts via CDP, which demonstrates a clear step-up in commitment to providing transparency to its investors and customers as part of an industry-wide approach.

“As a result of these disclosures, mobile operators will be able to measure and understand their environmental impact, helping them to build sustainability into the heart of their businesses.”

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast