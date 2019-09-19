Schemes including ECO and Green Deal expected to save 150,600GWh

Measures installed under the Green Deal Home Improvement Fund (GDHIF), Energy Company Obligation (ECO), Cashback and Green Deal schemes are estimated to save 150,600GWh of energy over their lifetimes.

That’s according to new statistics published by the government, which show the estimated lifetime carbon savings of these measures installed by the end of March 2019 was up to 38 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (MtCO2).

Of its target to upgrade around one million homes between May 2015 and April 2020, the government has currently helped to install measures in 880,000 homes under ECO or the Green Deal.

In total, around 2.6 million measures have been put into place in around two million properties through these two frameworks to the end of May 2019, 96% of which were delivered through ECO, which also saw around 38,100 measures provided to 25,300 households in the first quarter of 2019.

Of all ECO measures deployed before the end of July 2019, 67% of measures have been insulation measures, with cavity wall insulation making up 35%, loft insulation counting for 23% and solid wall insulation representing 7%.

The government data shows the remainder is largely made up of heating measures with 22% being in the form of boilers and a further 11% for other measures – the share of ‘heating’ measures has increased in the ECO3 period compared to earlier phases of the scheme.

As of March 2019, around 18% of ECO measures had been installed in the North West, reaching a total of 453,500, the highest in any region – by this time around 7% of all households in the UK had a measure installed under ECO.

Around 13% of measures were installed in Scotland, with 5% in Wales.