Apple invests in three Chinese wind farms

The Apple-launched China Clean Energy Fund has invested in three wind farms to help accelerate the technology giant’s journey to sustainability.

The fund aims to connect Apple and its suppliers with renewable energy projects across China – it has now invested in the Concord Jing Tang and Concord Shen Zhang Tang wind farms, both of which are located in the Hunan Province and have a capacity of 48MW, as well as a 38MW wind farm in the bordering Hubei province.

Along with 10 of its Chinese suppliers, Apple aims to invest nearly $300 million (£243.8m) by 2022 in order to develop around 1GW of renewable energy – the three wind farms in Hunan and Hubei are expected to generate approximately a tenth of this.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said: “To see these projects completed and already supplying clean energy to the grid is really exciting.

“We are proud that suppliers participating in the fund share our commitment to supporting innovative energy solutions, cutting emissions and fighting climate change.”