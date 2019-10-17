Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has invested £5 million in Moray’s electricity network.

The electricity network operator says homes and businesses across the Scottish region will benefit from a stronger, more resilient power grid.

Work will take place over the next 18 months and will involve installing innovative equipment to restore supplies quickly in the event of power outages.

The substation in Elgin has recently been upgraded to better deliver power to surrounding properties – SSEN will also replace equipment and install flood protection at Ashgrove substation, as well as replace switchgear and transformers in Macduff.

Teams will move to Aberlour, Dufftown and Lossiemouth next year, upgrading local substations and overhead power lines.

Michael Hilferty, Head of Region for North Caledonia at SSEN, said: “This £5 million investment across Moray will improve the service we provide to our customers, with automated equipment being installed to reduce disruption, ensuring local communities receive the electricity they need to power their lives.”