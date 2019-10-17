Limejump and Bluefield sign solar PPA

Energy aggregator Limejump has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bluefield Solar Income Fund.

The fixed-price, short-term deal will see Limejump manage the sale of electricity across a portfolio of four solar farms, using virtual power plant software.

Limejump’s Vice President of Sales, Joe McDonald, said: “This latest PPA agreement, with one of the country’s leading renewable investment funds, highlights our ability to work with different types of asset owners, as well as different generation types and sizes across the full energy spectrum.

Shell bought UK-based energy technology company Limejump earlier this year.