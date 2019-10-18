E.ON raises €1.5bn in bonds in first raise since innogy takeover

E.ON raises €1.5 billion (£1.3bn) in bonds in its first raise since innogy takeover.

The energy giant has issued two bonds of €750 million (£650m) each – it says a high level of demand enabled it to secure favourable interest terms across both maturities.

The bonds are due to mature in October 2022 and October 2026.

Marc Spieker, E.ON’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “The high investor demand for this first bond placement following the innogy takeover is evidence of the positive reception of the new E.ON by our investors.”