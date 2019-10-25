Amazon inks ‘largest corporate’ wind PPA in the UK

Amazon has signed what it claims is the largest corporate wind power purchase agreement (PPA) in the UK.

It is backing the new Amazon Wind Farm located on the Kintyre Peninsula in Scotland, which will provide 50MW of new capacity.

That’s enough to power around 46,000 homes in the UK.

Amazon is also investing in two renewable energy projects in the US, which includes solar power projects in North Carolina and Virginia that will have a total capacity of 215MW.

The three wind and solar projects are expected to start producing electricity in 2021 and supply power to Amazon Web Services data centres.

The projects support Amazon’s goal of generating 80% of renewable energy by 2024 and 100% by 2030.

Kara Hurst, Director of Sustainability at Amazon said: “We’ve announced eight projects this year and have more projects on the horizon – and we’re committed to investing in renewable energy as a critical step toward addressing our carbon footprint globally.

“With nearly 70 renewable energy projects around the globe – including 54 solar rooftops – we are making significant progress towards reaching Amazon’s company-wide commitment to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030.”