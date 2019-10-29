BorgWarner EV skids onto the scene

Advanced propulsion firm BorgWarner has unveiled a high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) demonstration project.

Created from the all-terrain Ariel Nomad, the car features an entirely electric propulsion system and was built in just six months – the firm will use the vehicle to test many of the components it is developing for the cars of the future in a real-world environment.

It says it chose the Ariel Nomad as the base vehicle for the project as the open-air design of the vehicle made it easy to install and remove components.

Hakan Yilmaz, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of BorgWarner Inc, said: “We will continue to embrace projects such as this EV demonstration vehicle that help us validate next-generation products and ultimately propel the industry toward a cleaner, more energy-efficient world.”