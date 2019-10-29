John Lewis pilots sustainability initiatives at Oxford store

John Lewis has launched a sustainability pilot scheme at its Oxford shop which is expected to help save thousands of tonnes of plastic and packaging from going to landfill.

It aims to encourage ‘reduce, reuse and return’ among its customers and will test eight ways in which the retailer and its customers can reduce their impact on the planet.

As part of the pilot, the shop has removed its 5p plastic carrier bags to reduce the amount of plastic it produces and instead encourage customers to bring a bag or buy a reusable one – this is expected to save 5,000 tonnes of plastic over a year.

It is also trialling a reusable ‘Click and Collect’ bag made from 100% recycled materials, with one in four orders to be delivered to the shop in these bags.

In addition, bubble wrap will be replaced with new recyclable wrapping for china and glass products bought in the shop and the retailer will also be encouraging customers to bring back any hangers they no longer need so they can be reused and recycled.

Those customers who book home deliveries with a shop Partner will be offered the chance to help reduce carbon emissions and traffic by selecting an ‘Eco-delivery’ slot when a van is near their home.

Other measures include rewarding My John Lewis membership cardholders who return empty beauty product packaging and used clothing with gift vouchers.

The so-called BeautyCycle scheme, which was tested earlier this year, is being permanently introduced this week to 36 John Lewis shops with a beauty department.

Stephen Cawley, Partner and Head of Sustainability at John Lewis said: “Our customers have told us they want us to help them reduce their impact on the planet and that reducing and recycling packaging is key for them.

“Our message that we want customers to take away just the product that they love and reduce and reuse the packaging that they don’t will be clearly communicated throughout the shop.

“We will listen to customer feedback on this blueprint before deciding what we should introduce to other shops.”