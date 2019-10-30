DuPont commits to go carbon-neutral by 2050

American chemicals giant DuPont has committed to make its entire operations carbon-neutral by 2050.

The move comes alongside a number of other goals to clean up its environmental footprint, including a number drawing inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It has promised to align its business and innovation portfolio with the SDGs, integrate circular economy principles into its business models and design its products and processes using sustainable criteria and green chemistry.

The firm will also reduce direct and power-related greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and source 60% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050.

Alexa Dembek, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer for DuPont, said: “Today we put in place a set of goals with specific commitments to steer DuPont forward for the next decade so we can deliver on our ambitions as a global science and innovation leader.”