New York awards $18m for low carbon buildings

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced $18 million (£14m) of funding to support the design, construction and operation of low carbon buildings.

A total of 28 projects will share the funding that is being provided under the first round of the Buildings of Excellence competition, which supports the state’s ambition for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The selected projects will provide comprehensive data on design, construction and cost that can be analysed and shared to increase the number of low and zero carbon buildings in the state of New York.

Governor Cuomo said: “Reducing harmful emissions from buildings is critically important to our carbon neutral future and a vital part of New York’s aggressive strategy to curb the impacts of climate change and stimulate green economic development,.

“New York State is leading the nation through purposeful and strategic action and these replicable award-winning projects are at the core of reducing our carbon footprint and propelling the transition to low carbon structures in communities across the state.”