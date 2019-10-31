Cummins’ new hydrogen lorry trucks towards greener haulage

Cummins has unveiled a heavy-duty hydrogen and electric truck.

The zero-emission demonstration vehicle, which was unveiled at the 2019 North America Commercial Vehicle Show, is suitable for regional haul, urban delivery operations, port drayage and terminal container handling.

The firm says the truck is designed for a 90kW fuel cell and is scalable in 30kW or 45kW increments up to a maximum of 180kW.

The vehicle’s 100kWh lithium-ion battery capacity gives it a range of up to 250 miles – this can be further extended with additional hydrogen tanks, by increasing the tank storage pressure or installing additional fuel cells.

Thad Ewald, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Cummins, said: “Developing this cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell truck as a technology demonstrator is an important step in gaining valuable insights that are critical to continue developing the right solutions for the market and preparing for the next 100 years.”