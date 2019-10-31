Is Boris Johnson planning a ban on fracking?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sparked speculation he could ban fracking, with an announcement expected “shortly” about the controversial technique of extracting shale gas.

During Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, he cited concerns about earth tremors which have been caused as a result of fracking in the past.

His comments come as Britain moves towards a general election on 12th December and a pledge from Labour to ban fracking if it wins power.

Mr Johnson told Parliament: “We will shortly make an announcement about fracking in this country, in view of the considerable anxieties that are legitimately being raised about the earthquakes that have followed various fracking attempts in the UK.

“We will certainly follow up on those findings because they are very important and will be of concern to Members across the House.”

The prime minister added the government has “massively” reduced carbon emissions and was the first European country to commit to net zero emissions by 2050.