Energy-generating bike helmet crashes onto the scene

An energy-generating bike helmet has crashed onto the scene.

Safety equipment firm POC has teamed up with Swedish technology company Exeger to “revolutionise safety” and boost the development of next-generation wearable technologies by developing helmets with self-powered lights.

The helmet is made from a “carbon-positive material” produced by Exeger – the firm says the substance is able to convert both artificial and natural light to power in an environmentally-friendly way.

This electricity can then be used to power tools such as lights or navigational devices.

The firms say the material can be formed and shaped to almost any product, allowing for integration in different devices such as wireless headphones, tablets and smart helmets.

Exeger CEO Giovanni Fili said: “Over the past decade we have fine-tuned our technology, creating what many people thought was impossible, to create an innovative material with the potential to deliver endless, sustainable energy.

“Our long-term partnership with POC is as natural as the light we harvest and we are incredibly excited to work together to design, develop and release the next generation of smart helmets next year.”