Total Access to Energy Solutions and Aceleron partner on off-grid energy for Kenya

Total Access to Energy Solutions (TATES) and Aceleron have partnered to provide clean and affordable power to off-grid Kenya.

They aim to expand access to renewable power and tackle unsustainable battery waste by repurposing old battery packs.

Aceleron will convert TATES’ waste lithium-ion battery cells into repairable, upgradable and affordable long-cycle reusable battery packs to supply power to more than 800 people in off-grid communities.

It claims these batteries will boast an efficiency ten-fold that of the lead-acid batteries commonly used in Kenya and expects them to last three-times longer for the same price.

Dr Amrit Chandan, CEO of Aceleron, said: “Our circular-economy approach delivers lithium-ion batteries that work better, last longer and are cheaper.

“We are making clean power an option for off-grid Kenyans, making a real impact to their lives by giving access to clean electricity while also reducing carbon emissions.”