Total Access to Energy Solutions and Aceleron partner on off-grid energy for Kenya

The businesses aim to expand access to renewable power and tackle unsustainable battery waste by repurposing old battery packs

By Jonny Bairstow
Thursday 31 October 2019
Image: Shutterstock

Total Access to Energy Solutions (TATES) and Aceleron have partnered to provide clean and affordable power to off-grid Kenya.

They aim to expand access to renewable power and tackle unsustainable battery waste by repurposing old battery packs.

Aceleron will convert TATES’ waste lithium-ion battery cells into repairable, upgradable and affordable long-cycle reusable battery packs to supply power to more than 800 people in off-grid communities.

It claims these batteries will boast an efficiency ten-fold that of the lead-acid batteries commonly used in Kenya and expects them to last three-times longer for the same price.

Dr Amrit Chandan, CEO of Aceleron, said: “Our circular-economy approach delivers lithium-ion batteries that work better, last longer and are cheaper.

“We are making clean power an option for off-grid Kenyans, making a real impact to their lives by giving access to clean electricity while also reducing carbon emissions.”

