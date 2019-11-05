RWE delivers its first LNG to Britain

German energy giant RWE is delivering its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Britain today.

A total of around 150,000m3 of LNG will be regasified through a Milford Haven LNG Terminal, located close to RWE’s 2,000MW Pembroke B combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) Power Station.

The cargo was loaded from Sabine Pass Liquefaction Terminal in the Gulf of Mexico and transported by RWE Supply & Trading to Britain on the Gaslog Savannah LNG carrier.

Once regasified, the LNG will meet a significant proportion of any gas consumption needs of Pembroke Power Station, which on a typical day burns 8,000,000m3 of natural gas.

One LNG cargo can meet almost half of Pembroke’s monthly gas consumption.