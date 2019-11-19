Salesforce commits $17m to support UN’s sustainable development goals

US cloud-based software company Salesforce has made a commitment to invest $17 million (£13m) to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 17 SDGs, adopted by 193 countries, measure the collective progress against the world’s most pressing challenges, including those related to climate change and environmental degradation.

Over the next year, Salesforce will provide the grants to non-profit partners to advance the SDGs and volunteer one million hours to support the goals.

Its emissions reduction targets have also been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and the company has joined the UN Global Impact as well as signed the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles.

Suzanne DiBianca, Chief Impact Officer and EVP of Corporate Relations atSalesforce said: “This year we’re bringing our commitment to the SDGs to life at Dreamforce and encouraging all of our attendees to take meaningful action. Together, we can push further and faster to effectively address the world’s most pressing challenges.”