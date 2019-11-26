ScottishPower unveils plans for 3.1GW East Anglia Hub

ScottishPower Renewables has unveiled plans to create a 3.1GW East Anglia Hub by combining three offshore wind projects.

It is integrating East Anglia One North, Two and Three into one single delivery programme and will be procured together to leverage their scale with a continuous installation project.

The company says this will help speed up the development of the offshore projects, which will require a combined investment of £6.5 billion, with the aim of starting construction in 2022.

East Anglia Three, which will have a capacity of 1.4GW, already has planning consent and applications for the rest of the capacity have been submitted.

Jonathan Cole, Managing Director for Global Offshore Wind at Iberdrola, owner of ScottishPower said: “The UK has a 2050 net zero carbon commitment and to meet this, offshore wind will need to provide the lion’s share of new renewable power for the country.

“ScottishPower has a key role to play in the UK achieving its ‘net zero’ decarbonisation requirements, given our role in producing electricity from only green sources, in transmitting and distributing that electricity and in engaging directly with millions of customers.

“With the strength of our renewable energy pipeline and our strong presence across the UK energy sector, we fully expect the East Anglia Hub to be a key part of the UK’s decarbonisation plans, regardless of whether that power will be sold via government backed contracts or private power sales arrangements.”