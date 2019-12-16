New partnership mooves to convert dairy methane to natural gas

Dominion Energy and Vanguard Renewables have announced a partnership worth more than $200 million (£150m) to convert methane from US dairy farms into clean, renewable natural gas.

The firms say this biogas can be used to heat homes, power businesses and fuel vehicles across the country and replace fossil fuel use.

They state multiple projects are already under development in Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, with additional sites planned nationwide.

Dominion Energy will own the projects and market the renewable natural gas, while Vanguard Renewables will design, develop and operate the projects.

Diane Leopold, Dominion Energy’s Co-Chief Operating Officer, said: “Through our strategic partnership with Vanguard Renewables and our strategic alliance with Dairy Farmers of America, we’re rapidly accelerating the development of these transformational projects and for the first time on a nationwide scale.

“The environmental, consumer and agricultural benefits of these projects are truly groundbreaking. We’re substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions from US dairy farms, delivering new sources of clean energy to US consumers and providing a new source of long-term revenue for family farmers across the country.”