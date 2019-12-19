Alaskan energy co-operative signs deal with Tesla for 93MWh battery system

An energy co-operative in Alaska has agreed to buy and install a 93MWh battery system from Tesla.

The Homer Electric Association, which supplies around 50,000 people living on the Kenai Peninsular, plans to install the storage infrastructure towards the end of 2021.

It has not yet released any financial details regarding the deal but notes the move is expected “to increase grid stability, electric power reliability and system efficiency for its members”.

The battery units will be put into place as the cooperative’s 47MW gas plant – the battery will allow the facility to react to fluctuations in demand much more quickly and cost-effectively than is currently possible using the turbines.

The Homer Electric Association notes the upgrade will have the additional benefit of enabling more intermittent renewables to be absorbed into the local energy grid in the future.