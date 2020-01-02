Tristar adds LNG tanker to shipping fleet

Tristar has added a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to its international shipping fleet.

The vessel, named the Tristar Ruby, will be the first LNG ship to be added to the energy logistics business’ collection of 30 ocean-going tankers.

Formerly known as the British Ruby, the ship will be on a long-term charter with BP Shipping – built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2008, it boasts a cargo capacity of 155,000 cubic metres.

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, said: “As a group, we are extremely excited with this new opportunity to expand our presence into LNG shipping and look forward to strengthening and growing this new relationship with BP with a strong commitment to safety in operations and high standards of service and excellence.”