Green light for £8m net zero carbon neighbourhood in Wales

Plans to develop one of the world’s first net zero carbon neighbourhoods in Wales have been granted planning consent by Neath Port Talbot Council.

Sero Homes will transform a scrubland site into a sustainable extension of the existing community, with residents of Parc Hadau not having to pay any energy bills if they are within the forecast levels of usage as the £8 million development will use a mixture of renewable energy sources to generate electricity.

The 35 new homes will use very low energy building design to help reduce demand and will consist of technologies such as thermal and electrical storage, onsite solar panels and ground source heat pumps.

Sero Energy will track real-time ‘in use’ carbon emissions when the homes are running to ensure any imported electricity’s emissions are more than balanced by those avoided from power generated on site and exported from the homes.

It is expected to be the first scheme – backed by more than £2 million from the Welsh Government – to meet the UK Green Building Council’s definition of net zero carbon.

James Williams, Managing Director at Sero Homes said: “The principles underpinning our vision for housing are simple—people’s homes should minimise the harm done to our planet and they shouldn’t cost the earth to run. The current housing market is failing to achieve this and Parc Hadau will bring to life – at scale – this vision for better homes for future generations.

“The climate change agenda may have gathered pace in recent years and months, demonstrated by UK Government net zero carbon emissions targets for 2050 – but the answers to these huge challenges are needed right now.

“Parc Hadau will be an international exemplar of what great places to live can look like, and we hope will be one of many opportunities for us to create new neighbourhoods across the UK that enable more people access to great quality, zero carbon homes at a time when they are needed most.”